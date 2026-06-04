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Trash interceptors eyed

Trash interceptors eyed
Photograph by Sean Magbanua for the DAILY TRIBUNE
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The national government has partnered with the Netherlands-based non-profit The Ocean Cleanup to launch a five-year initiative aimed at removing floating plastic from the Pasig River and establishing rigorous scientific data sharing.

Trash interceptors eyed
DENR, Ocean CleanUp ties for five-year Manila Bay region waste rehabilitation

The agreement, signed this week by the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR), will deploy low-cost innovative technologies to conduct baseline situational analyses on local waterways.

Trash interceptors eyed
MMDA expands NCAP to target trash dumpers

"The Pasig River has carried the burden of our consumption habits for far too long," said DENR Secretary Juan Miguel Cuna. "We cannot allow this river to remain a pipeline of plastic to the ocean. This agreement is a decisive step toward breaking that cycle." 

Pasig River cleanup
The Ocean Cleanup Philippines
plastic pollution solution
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