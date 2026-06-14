Agri learning site gets chairs from recycled plastic

Established in 2013, the VRF is at the forefront of VF’s initiative to convert waste instead of ending up in landfills or the ocean. The plastic waste is processed and made into sturdy chairs for students in public schools.

This project has been expanded with the construction of recycling facilities in Iloilo and Cagayan de Oro, to extend the program to the Visayas and Mindanao.

The goal of this program is to reduce plastic waste in our environment, address the shortage of school chairs in public schools, and provide livelihoods to some of our countrymen, according to VF.

“To date, we have continued to provide recycled school chairs to various public schools and training centers across the country. In this simple way, we are having a concrete solution to the problem of plastic waste while contributing to the education and livelihoods of our countrymen,” said VF managing director, former Senator Cynthia Villar.