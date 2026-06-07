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NCRPO nabs jeepney robbery suspects within 12 hours

NCRPO nabs jeepney robbery suspects within 12 hours
Photo by Analy Labor for DAILY TRIBUNE
Published on

The National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) arrested two suspects less than 12 hours after they allegedly robbed two commuters at knifepoint aboard a jeepney in Marikina City.

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Operatives from the Marikina City Police Station's Special Strategy and Operations Unit apprehended the 34-year-old and 35-year-old suspects on Saturday, 6 June, following a hot pursuit operation.

The robbery occurred at around 1:09 a.m. along Shoe Avenue, where the victims, both call center employees, were allegedly threatened with a bladed weapon and forced to surrender their smartphones worth a combined P137,000.

The victims immediately reported the incident, prompting police to launch a manhunt.

Authorities tracked the suspects to Barangay Tumana, where they were cornered and arrested near Palay Creek.

Police also recovered the bladed weapon allegedly used in the robbery.

The suspects are now under the custody of the Marikina City Police Station and are awaiting inquest proceedings.

National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO)
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