Two carnapping suspects nabbed in Marikina

According to the complaint, the victim parked his motorcycle in front of a salon in Barangay Concepcion Uno at around 7 p.m. Saturday. The victim left the keys in the motorcycle, which gave the suspects the opportunity to steal it.

The victim immediately reported the incident to the authorities, which resulted in an immediate follow-up operation.

During the operation, the suspects were spotted riding a stolen motorcycle in Barangay Tumana, Marikina City.

Upon noticing the presence of the police, the suspects attempted to flee, leading to a chase. The suspects crashed on the road, resulting in their arrest and the recovery of the stolen motorcycle.

The two suspects were brought to the Amang Rodriguez Memorial Medical Center for a medical examination, while one of the suspects is being treated for a foot injury.

They are currently in the custody of the Marikina City Police Station while the necessary documents are being prepared for the filing of charges for violation of Republic Act 10883, otherwise known as the New Anti-Carnapping Act of 2016.