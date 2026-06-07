Monaco GP Erupts in Chaos as Antonelli Extends Winning Streak

Further back, Mercedes’ George Russell and other Red Bull driver Isack Hadjar fought over fourth place, with Hadjar also managing power-related issues of his own. Despite the setbacks, he held his nerve to eventually bring the car home in a podium position.

The race continued to unravel as Lance Stroll hit the barriers following a rear brake failure, triggering the safety car.

Under the caution period, Leclerc—running strongly in contention—also crashed into the barriers, ending his race and bringing out a red flag.

With the race suspended, all cars returned to the pit lane as officials assessed the damage to the circuit.

It was during this interruption that George Russell also made his way to the FIA stewards amid ongoing concerns over earlier penalties.

Russell had been given a five-second penalty for pit lane speeding, but an incorrect execution during his stop led to further sanctions, ultimately destroying his chances of scoring points.

After a lengthy delay, the race eventually resumed in heavily disrupted fashion, with multiple penalties, retirements, and a reshuffled order shaping a dramatic and unpredictable finish.