Antonelli Triumphs in Montreal as Mercedes Drama Shakes Canadian Grand Prix

Rookie sensation Kimi Antonelli delivered the biggest statement of his Formula One career after securing a stunning victory at the Canadian Grand Prix in Montreal, capitalizing on teammate George Russell’s heartbreaking retirement in a race packed with drama and championship implications.
The race erupted immediately at Circuit Gilles Villeneuve as Lando Norris surged from the second row to seize the lead heading into Turn 1.
However, Mercedes quickly asserted its pace, with Russell overtaking Norris and taking command of the race while engaging in an intense battle with Antonelli during the opening 30 laps.
Mercedes appeared poised for a dominant one-two finish until disaster struck. Russell, who had led much of the contest, suddenly stopped on track after suffering a power unit failure — his first retirement of the season — handing Antonelli the race lead and eventual victory.
The win further reshaped the championship fight, with Antonelli extending his lead over Russell to 43 points in the Drivers’ standings after five rounds.
Behind the Mercedes youngster, seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton secured his best result since joining Scuderia Ferrari, holding off defending champion Max Verstappen to finish second. Verstappen, meanwhile, claimed his first podium finish of the season.
McLaren endured a disastrous afternoon as both title hopefuls failed to score. Norris retired with a suspected gearbox issue while teammate Oscar Piastri also left Montreal empty-handed.
The Canadian Grand Prix ultimately belonged to Antonelli — the teenager turning Mercedes heartbreak into a landmark victory that could prove pivotal in the title race.