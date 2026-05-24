Antonelli Triumphs in Montreal as Mercedes Drama Shakes Canadian Grand Prix

Rookie sensation Kimi Antonelli delivered the biggest statement of his Formula One career after securing a stunning victory at the Canadian Grand Prix in Montreal, capitalizing on teammate George Russell’s heartbreaking retirement in a race packed with drama and championship implications.

The race erupted immediately at Circuit Gilles Villeneuve as Lando Norris surged from the second row to seize the lead heading into Turn 1.

However, Mercedes quickly asserted its pace, with Russell overtaking Norris and taking command of the race while engaging in an intense battle with Antonelli during the opening 30 laps.