Kimi Antonelli returned to the top step of the podium with victory at the Belgian Grand Prix, securing his sixth win of the season after a composed drive at Spa-Francorchamps. Ferrari's Charles Leclerc crossed the line in second, while Red Bull's Max Verstappen completed the podium in third.
The race began with immediate drama as contact between George Russell and Lewis Hamilton on the opening lap brought Russell's race to an early end.
The Mercedes driver was sent into the gravel and was forced to retire, while the incident also affected the early race strategies for several teams.
Spa is one of the most demanding circuits when it comes to balancing tyre life and energy deployment. Although the long straights provide overtaking opportunities, drivers must carefully manage their battery usage to remain competitive throughout the race.
Antonelli spent much of the afternoon chasing Leclerc after Ferrari gained track position through strategy. Once he closed the gap, the young Italian remained patient, waiting for the right opportunity before making a decisive move to retake the lead. From that point, he controlled the pace despite constant pressure from the Ferrari behind.
Leclerc stayed within striking distance during the closing laps, but Antonelli never gave him a clear chance to attack. The Mercedes rookie also had to be cautious after picking up two track limits warnings, knowing another mistake could have put his victory at risk.
Despite the pressure, Antonelli kept his composure and crossed the finish line first to continue his impressive rookie campaign.
This win further strengthens Antonelli's momentum as the championship battle heads into the second half of the season, with another mature performance proving why he has quickly become one of Formula 1's standout drivers.