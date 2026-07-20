Kimi Antonelli returned to the top step of the podium with victory at the Belgian Grand Prix, securing his sixth win of the season after a composed drive at Spa-Francorchamps. Ferrari's Charles Leclerc crossed the line in second, while Red Bull's Max Verstappen completed the podium in third.

The race began with immediate drama as contact between George Russell and Lewis Hamilton on the opening lap brought Russell's race to an early end.

The Mercedes driver was sent into the gravel and was forced to retire, while the incident also affected the early race strategies for several teams.