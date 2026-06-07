Kuwait airport strike injures 3 OFWs

DMW Secretary Hans Leo Cacdac, speaking at a press conference for the OFW Global Summit 2026, said the three Filipinos were among the airport personnel affected by the strike.

One worker was hospitalized for smoke inhalation but has since been discharged, while two others received outpatient treatment, according to Cacdac.

"One of the injured workers, who sustained minor wounds to the scalp and arms, is now recovering at her residence in Kuwait," Cacdac said.

He also assured that the agency’s office in Kuwait is closely monitoring the workers and providing necessary assistance for their recovery and welfare.

The three Filipinos were among 60 people injured in the drone strike. CCTV footage showed what was described as an Iranian drone crashing into the airport, causing structural damage and sending up a massive cloud of dust.

Iran has denied responsibility for the attack. Iranian officials instead claimed that US interceptor missiles missed their intended targets and caused the explosion.