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Kuwait airport strike injures 3 OFWs

The agency also reported that no Filipinos were killed in the incident, which occurred at the airport’s Terminal 1.
THIS grab taken from the CCTV images released by Kuwait's Directorate General of Civil Aviation shows an explosion following a drone strike at Terminal 1 of Kuwait International Airport on 3 June 2026. A Iranian drone strike on a passenger terminal in Kuwait's international airport killed one person and wounded 63 more, Kuwaiti officials said, as conflict escalated between Tehran and US forces in the Gulf.
THIS grab taken from the CCTV images released by Kuwait's Directorate General of Civil Aviation shows an explosion following a drone strike at Terminal 1 of Kuwait International Airport on 3 June 2026. A Iranian drone strike on a passenger terminal in Kuwait's international airport killed one person and wounded 63 more, Kuwaiti officials said, as conflict escalated between Tehran and US forces in the Gulf.PHOTOGRAPH courtesy of Directorate General of Civil Aviation–Kuwait/agence france-presse
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Three Filipino migrant workers are safe and recovering after sustaining injuries in an attack at Kuwait International Airport last 3 June, the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) confirmed Sunday.

The agency also reported that no Filipinos were killed in the incident, which occurred at the airport’s Terminal 1.

THIS grab taken from the CCTV images released by Kuwait's Directorate General of Civil Aviation shows an explosion following a drone strike at Terminal 1 of Kuwait International Airport on 3 June 2026. A Iranian drone strike on a passenger terminal in Kuwait's international airport killed one person and wounded 63 more, Kuwaiti officials said, as conflict escalated between Tehran and US forces in the Gulf.
3 OFWs hurt in Kuwait airport attack safe, recovering — DMW

DMW Secretary Hans Leo Cacdac, speaking at a press conference for the OFW Global Summit 2026, said the three Filipinos were among the airport personnel affected by the strike.

One worker was hospitalized for smoke inhalation but has since been discharged, while two others received outpatient treatment, according to Cacdac.

"One of the injured workers, who sustained minor wounds to the scalp and arms, is now recovering at her residence in Kuwait," Cacdac said.

He also assured that the agency’s office in Kuwait is closely monitoring the workers and providing necessary assistance for their recovery and welfare.

The three Filipinos were among 60 people injured in the drone strike. CCTV footage showed what was described as an Iranian drone crashing into the airport, causing structural damage and sending up a massive cloud of dust.

Iran has denied responsibility for the attack. Iranian officials instead claimed that US interceptor missiles missed their intended targets and caused the explosion.

OFW Kuwait Update
Kuwait Airport Attack
DMW Hans Leo Cacdac
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