Honda positions PCX160 for urban professionals

Traffic remains one of the daily problems for many Filipino workers, especially in Metro Manila. Long lines at transport terminals, crowded trains and buses, limited parking and slow-moving roads continue to shape the daily commute.

For many office workers, the trip to work can already feel tiring before the day even begins. The same routine waits again after office hours.

This has pushed more Filipino professionals to look at motorcycles as a practical way to move around the city.

Some riders are former car users who want a faster and more flexible option for daily travel. Others want a vehicle that can handle traffic better, save time and take up less parking space.