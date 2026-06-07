Honda positions PCX160 for urban professionals

Traffic remains one of the daily problems for many Filipino workers, especially in Metro Manila. Long lines at transport terminals, crowded trains and buses, limited parking and slow-moving roads continue to shape the daily commute.
For many office workers, the trip to work can already feel tiring before the day even begins. The same routine waits again after office hours.
This has pushed more Filipino professionals to look at motorcycles as a practical way to move around the city.
Some riders are former car users who want a faster and more flexible option for daily travel. Others want a vehicle that can handle traffic better, save time and take up less parking space.
This shift has also helped raise interest in premium scooters, especially among riders who want comfort and convenience without moving to a larger vehicle.
Honda Philippines is positioning the PCX160 for this market. The scooter is aimed at urban riders who use motorcycles for workday commutes and regular city trips. It comes in Standard Type and RoadSync Type variants.
The PCX160 Standard Type is offered in Matte Albatross White Metallic and Asteroid Black Metallic. The RoadSync Type comes in Matte Gunpowder Black Metallic and Pearl Fadeless White.
The scooter uses a 157cc, four-valve, liquid-cooled eSP+ engine. Honda said it can return fuel efficiency of up to 46.0 kilometers per liter based on World Motorcycle Test Cycle figures. It also comes with an automatic transmission and Idling Stop System, which are useful in stop-and-go traffic.
The RoadSync Type adds more features for riders who want smartphone-related functions while on the road. It has a 5-inch full-color TFT meter panel with Honda RoadSync, plus a multi-function switch.
The system allows access to navigation, calls, messages, music and weather updates through Bluetooth and voice command support.
The model also comes with a Honda Smart Key System, USB Type-C charger and a 30-liter luggage compartment for daily items. a