Honda NAVi gets chic

The Honda NAVi is powered by a 109cc engine with Honda Eco Technology. It has a claimed fuel efficiency of 48.4 kilometers per liter, which places it within the practical range for students, office workers, and other riders who move around the city daily.

The model uses an automatic CVT transmission, so riders do not need to shift gears manually. Honda also fitted the NAVi with a 30-inch low seat height, which may help first-time riders and those who prefer a more manageable riding position.

The scooter also comes with a Combined Braking System, integrated storage, and a compact body intended for easy handling in city traffic. These features support its positioning as an entry-level ride for everyday commuting.

Honda said the NAVi Neon Pink R will be available this May 2026 in all Honda 3S Shops and official Honda dealers nationwide. It carries a suggested retail price of P59,000.