Domestic liquidity rises 12.2% in April

Net claims on the national government also increased by 15.1 percent, supported by higher holdings of government securities and lower government deposits with the BSP and the banking system.

Meanwhile, net foreign assets in peso terms grew 8.9 percent year-on-year, up from 8.6 percent in March. The BSP attributed the increase to the expansion of its own net foreign asset position and larger foreign currency-denominated debt security holdings among banks.

M3 acts as a broad measure of money supply that includes currency in circulation, bank deposits, and other financial assets that are easily convertible to cash. The BSP said it will continue to monitor liquidity conditions to ensure they remain consistent with its price and financial stability objectives.