As she prepares to pass on her title, Binibining Pilipinas International 2025 Katrina Johnson shared an emotional farewell message, reflecting on the journey that transformed a lifelong dream into one of the defining chapters of her life.
On social media, Johnson expressed gratitude for the opportunity to wear the prestigious crown, saying her reign exceeded everything she had once hoped and prayed for.
“My heart, and my eyes, couldn’t be any fuller… because how many people get the honor of saying one of their biggest dreams came true?” she wrote.
Looking back, Johnson said her story proves that perseverance can overcome expectations and limitations. She hopes her experience inspires others to pursue their dreams regardless of the obstacles placed before them.
“I hope my journey serves as proof that we can challenge the expectations placed upon us, outgrow the limits others set for us, and redefine what a queen can look like, where she can come from, and when her time can begin,” she said.
The beauty queen also celebrated the milestones she achieved during her reign, becoming the oldest Binibining Pilipinas International titleholder, the first pharmacist to win the crown, and the first representative from the Davao Region to earn the title.
Addressing her successor, Johnson offered words of wisdom about the true meaning of wearing the crown, reminding the next queen that its greatest responsibility extends far beyond the spotlight.
“The crown is beautiful and heavy… but it feels the heaviest on the days you are not wearing it. Those are the days when its meaning matters the most,” she wrote.
She encouraged the future titleholder to lead with humility, kindness, and gratitude, emphasizing that true queenship is defined by character even when no one is watching.
“Stay humble. Stay kind. Stay grateful. And never forget that you have been entrusted with the rare privilege of living a dream you once prayed for,” she added.
Johnson hinted that more farewell messages will follow as she closes a memorable chapter before officially crowning her successor at the 62nd Binibining Pilipinas Grand Coronation Night.