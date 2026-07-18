As she prepares to pass on her title, Binibining Pilipinas International 2025 Katrina Johnson shared an emotional farewell message, reflecting on the journey that transformed a lifelong dream into one of the defining chapters of her life.

On social media, Johnson expressed gratitude for the opportunity to wear the prestigious crown, saying her reign exceeded everything she had once hoped and prayed for.

“My heart, and my eyes, couldn’t be any fuller… because how many people get the honor of saying one of their biggest dreams came true?” she wrote.

Looking back, Johnson said her story proves that perseverance can overcome expectations and limitations. She hopes her experience inspires others to pursue their dreams regardless of the obstacles placed before them.

“I hope my journey serves as proof that we can challenge the expectations placed upon us, outgrow the limits others set for us, and redefine what a queen can look like, where she can come from, and when her time can begin,” she said.