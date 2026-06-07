DMW rescues 206 job applicants from substandard facilities

Another 55 applicants were rescued in Imus from accommodations operated by Samantha Manpower and Prime Goal.

The raids followed complaints that recruitment agencies were holding applicants in the housing facilities and demanding up to P50,000 for their release.

The DMW also found that agencies withheld some applicants’ passports and travel documents.

Many of those rescued said they had been waiting for deployment as domestic workers to the Middle East for six months to one year while staying in overcrowded, poorly ventilated and unsanitary facilities.

They also reported restricted movement, harassment and unauthorized collection of fees.

Speaking during the 31st Migrant Workers Day, Cacdac ordered administrative and criminal charges filed against the responsible agencies and individuals. The department is also investigating potential human trafficking violations.

The rescued applicants received temporary shelter, emergency medical assistance, legal support, financial aid, and access to training, education, livelihood and reintegration programs.

The Philippine National Police, the local government of Imus and migrant department offices conducted the operations as part of an intensified campaign against illegal recruitment, trafficking, scams and labor exploitation.

Also, Cacdac thanked Senator Raffy Tulfo, chairperson of the Senate Committee on Migrant Workers, for bringing the exploitative conditions to the department’s attention.

The secretary also acknowledged the cooperation of Imus Mayor Alex Advincula during the rescue operation.