DepEd: Enrollment nears 26 million ahead of class opening

DepEd Assistant Secretary for Operations Jocelyn Andaya said that as of Friday, around 25 million learners had already enrolled nationwide, bringing the department close to its target of surpassing 26 million students this school year.

“As of Friday last week, we have around 25 million, close to 26 million learners who have already enrolled,” Andaya said. “We expect more students to enroll during the opening of classes and even until the end of June.”

She noted that late enrollment is common, with some students and parents completing registration after classes have started due to work commitments, particularly among senior high school students, and logistical challenges faced by learners returning from the provinces.

DepEd expects total enrollment to reach levels comparable to last year's figure of about 26.4 million students.

Andaya also clarified that students without school uniforms will still be allowed to attend classes.

“We are not requiring uniforms as a policy of DepEd,” she said, noting that some local government units continue to provide free uniforms to learners.

The department said preparations for the opening of classes have been completed through Brigada Eskwela and partnerships with communities, private organizations and government agencies, covering school cleanups, minor repairs, sanitation efforts and classroom maintenance.

Teachers have also undergone training, while schools have learning materials ready for students. Where textbooks have yet to arrive, learning activity sheets and other instructional materials will be provided.

Andaya likewise dismissed online claims that the opening of classes had been moved to 15 June, calling the reports “fake news” and misinformation.

“Classes will definitely open on June 8,” she said.

DepEd added that it remains focused on addressing learning gaps through reforms such as the Aral Program, which provides interventions for students struggling with reading and other foundational skills.