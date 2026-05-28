DepEd mobilizes nationwide Oplan Balik Eskwela ahead of school opening

“Sinisiguro natin, kasama ang iba't ibang ahensya, na magiging ligtas at maayos ang pagbabalik-aral,” he said.

The 10-day operation activates a broad network of 16 agencies.

Community safety measures and traffic plans will be deployed by the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG), Philippine National Police (PNP), Department of Health (DOH), and Metro Manila Development Authority (MMDA), which are expected to confront the annual surge of opening-day congestion.

Utility stability—one of the most frequent OBE complaints—will be closely monitored by the Department of Energy (DOE), Manila Electric Company (MERALCO), and Metropolitan Waterworks and Sewerage System (MWSS) to avoid outages that could force class suspensions.

Connectivity and information flow, now essential for both campuses and parents, will be reinforced by the Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) and National Telecommunications Commission (NTC).

Even disaster early warnings—critical as the school year opens in the monsoon season—will be on full alert under the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC), with public advisories amplified by the Presidential Communications Office (PCO).

DepEd said the OBE is a “pre-emptive strike” against perennial problems—confusing enrollment procedures, missing teachers, leaking roofs, flooded classrooms, and transport bottlenecks.

The OBE Public Assistance Command Center will serve as the rapid-response hub for complaints, channeling reports through hotlines, email, and social media. Regional and division offices will run parallel help desks to prevent backlogs.

To ensure classrooms are ready, teachers will be shielded from clerical assignments, a longstanding grievance during school opening weeks.

With schools set to open in a shorter turnaround period than usual, education officials say the 1 to 11 June operation is designed to prevent the “Day 1 chaos” that often defines the first week of classes.

Hotlines for the OBE-PACC will remain active throughout the 10-day mobilization.