Ryan Bang confirms breakup with Pinay girlfriend

Finally, It’s Showtime host Ryan Bang admitted his engagement to his Pinay girlfriend, Paola Huyong, was called off.
Bang's admission came in the latest vlog of Vice Ganda, revealing they broke up last January.
Bang admitted that he had shortcomings in the relationship but he never cheated.
"In the relationship, I also have faults. But I did not cheat. Never. I never cheated — not now, not even before," he stressed. "I wasn't like that. I was serious in the relationship. But of course, I have shortcomings. I have faults.”
Despite the brake up, Huyong's family still treated him well.
"I am grateful because her family is kind to me until now, more so her parents.
Bang initially tried to fix things between him and his girlfriend but to no avail. He zeroed in on cultural barriers which caused a dent in the relationship.
"We found out that we came from different cultures. My family is in Korea. The belief and the thinking were different more, so in marriage. I thought I could fix it. I was hoping, I was praying (I could fix it)," he said.
He tried to talk to his family and his girlfriend's family to fix things but nothing came out of it.
"I got the sign to stop. I tried to do all my best. My world stopped. There are regrets. It was the hardest time in my whole life," he related, admitting that "experience was heaviest in my heart."
No getting back together in sight
Reconciliation is not in the horizon for ex-couple Bea Alonzo and billionaire businessman Vincent Co.
Rumors of late suggest that Alonzo has severed her romantic ties with Co, putting her whirlwind romance to a final halt.
Gossips online say that to have finally moved on from her controversial breakup, Alonzo has returned all the gifts she received from Co and it include branded shoes and bags.
Most importantly, the actress reportedly returned the engagement ring from the businessman, which was why she was not wearing any ring in her dumped photos of her European trip recently.
When her wedding to Co was canceled, Alonzo and her family flew to Spain and spent two weeks touring Europe.
She has since returned to the taping of her new teleserye on GMA network.
ABS-CBN shows available in Rakuten Viki
ABS-CBN continues to expand its worldwide audience reach as some of its hit titles begin streaming on Rakuten Viki in over 200 countries and territories across the Americas, Europe, Oceania, the Middle East and Southeast Asia.
Available with English, Spanish, Portuguese and French subtitles, the titles are expected to reach even more international viewers through Viki’s community-driven subtitling initiative powered by volunteers worldwide.
Leading the lineup are the Filipino adaptation of It’s Okay to Not Be Okay, starring Anne Curtis, Joshua Garcia, and Carlo Aquino, alongside the hit teen romance series He’s Into Her and He’s Into Her Season 2, featuring Donny Pangilinan and Belle Mariano.
The partnership further strengthens ABS-CBN’s growing international footprint through Rakuten Viki, one of the world’s leading streaming platforms for Asian entertainment with over 120 million registered users globally. Alongside entertainment platform Soompi, the collaboration helps bring ABS-CBN content closer to international audiences and global fandom communities.
The partnership was made possible through ABS-CBN’s International Sales Division as the company continues to grow its presence across international streaming, broadcast and digital platforms.