Ryan Bang confirms breakup with Pinay girlfriend

Bang admitted that he had shortcomings in the relationship but he never cheated.

"In the relationship, I also have faults. But I did not cheat. Never. I never cheated — not now, not even before," he stressed. "I wasn't like that. I was serious in the relationship. But of course, I have shortcomings. I have faults.”

Despite the brake up, Huyong's family still treated him well.

"I am grateful because her family is kind to me until now, more so her parents.

Bang initially tried to fix things between him and his girlfriend but to no avail. He zeroed in on cultural barriers which caused a dent in the relationship.

"We found out that we came from different cultures. My family is in Korea. The belief and the thinking were different more, so in marriage. I thought I could fix it. I was hoping, I was praying (I could fix it)," he said.

He tried to talk to his family and his girlfriend's family to fix things but nothing came out of it.

"I got the sign to stop. I tried to do all my best. My world stopped. There are regrets. It was the hardest time in my whole life," he related, admitting that "experience was heaviest in my heart."

No getting back together in sight

Reconciliation is not in the horizon for ex-couple Bea Alonzo and billionaire businessman Vincent Co.