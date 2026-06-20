Ryan Agoncillo jokes about family’s excitement over meeting Chris Hemsworth

TV host and actor Ryan Agoncillo gave followers a glimpse of a memorable family moment after sharing photos of his wife, actress Judy Ann Santos, and their children posing for selfies with Australian actor Chris Hemsworth, best known worldwide for portraying Marvel superhero Thor.

In a lighthearted Instagram post, Ryan poked fun at being overshadowed by the family’s excitement over meeting the Hollywood star. He wrote, “The love of my wife and children make me feel six foot four and like Odin’s got nothin on me.”

Adding humor to the moment, Ryan also revealed that he was running on very little rest when the photos were taken, saying, “P.S. I’ve only had 3 hours of sleep when these photos were taken.”

The photos quickly delighted fans, who enjoyed seeing the Agoncillo-Santos family’s encounter with one of Hollywood’s biggest stars. Ryan’s witty caption also drew laughs online, proving once again that his sense of humor remains one of the reasons many followers love him.

The post offered a rare and heartwarming family moment, with Judy Ann and their children clearly thrilled to meet the actor behind the iconic God of Thunder.