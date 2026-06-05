Pangilinan calls Blue Ribbon hearing 'bogus'

“Wala na silang awtoridad. Wala na sila, under the rules bilang chairpersons. So, bogus ‘yung hearing kahapon,” Pangilinan said.

He criticized the decision of the former committee leadership to proceed with the hearing, saying it was filled with unverified claims.

“Hindi dapat ganyan ang palakad sa Senado. Hindi dapat mga gawa-gawang kuwento hanggang dito sa Blue Ribbon Committee hearing, gawa-gawa pa rin ang kuwento nila. Hindi tama,” he said.

Pangilinan said the hearing would not be recognized by the Senate and therefore carries no official weight.

“It’s as if that hearing did not happen. Kaya hindi siya official and therefore, wala siyang bearing,” he said.

He added that the Senate would still proceed with a new hearing on Monday and would invite the same resource persons to testify on the record.

“But, hindi natin pinagtatakpan, in fact, may panawagan at naka-schedule on Monday at yung mga humarap kahapon ipapaharap natin ulit sa Lunes para on-record,” he said.

Questions affidavits

Pangilinan also raised questions about the credibility of the witnesses, particularly the affidavits submitted by the alleged former employees of businessman Elizaldy Co.

“Bakit 6 (alleged employees of Zaldy Co to be invited) at bakit bawat isa may salaysay? Dahil kuwestiyonable ‘yung affidavit ng lahat, iisa ang affidavit nung 18,” he said.

On committee leadership

Asked about the appointment of Senator Pia Cayetano as Blue Ribbon Committee chairperson, Pangilinan said the move was "acceptable."

He also addressed allegations involving Senator Erwin Tulfo, saying Tulfo would need to explain his side on the record before senators determine whether he should inhibit himself from the proceedings.

Pangilinan likewise urged fellow senators to support Senator Win Gatchalian for Senate president to restore stability in the chamber.

“Sabi nga natin, sana suportahan na nila si Win Gatchalian para magkaroon na ng istabilidad at ika nga back to work,” he said.

He noted that Gatchalian cannot yet be elected Senate president under existing Senate rules, but maintained that the 12-member quorum that approved the leadership changes was valid under the Constitution.