Writing materials post price hikes ahead of school opening

“Only 22 SKUs increased (prices), all writing materials. We don’t evaluate their price. This is just a price guide, not SRP (suggested retail price),” the bureau said.

Despite the increases, the DTI said consumers can still find affordable alternatives, noting that most school supply vendors in Divisoria, Manila, and Baclaran, Pasay City, are complying with the agency’s suggested price guide.

Trade Secretary Cristina Roque, accompanied by Fair Trade Group Assistant Secretary Regino Mallari Jr., inspected retail stores, public markets and ambulant vendors in Baclaran on Saturday to check the availability, quality and prices of essential school supplies.

The DTI monitored inventory levels and prices of notebooks, pad paper, pencils, ballpens, crayons, rulers, erasers and sharpeners.

The inspection found sufficient supply and, in some cases, lower prices than last year, particularly in Divisoria, with all monitored items selling within the suggested ranges under the DTI’s “Gabay sa Pamimili ng School Supplies.”

“There are a lot of cheaper school supply options for students this year. Our monitoring in Divisoria confirms that prices have gone down from last year, and many items have also retained their old prices. This gives parents and students excellent, budget-friendly choices as they prepare for the opening of classes,” Roque said.

She encouraged consumers to check the DTI’s official website and social media platforms for the agency’s price guide to maximize their budgets and make informed purchases.

Under Republic Act No. 7581, or the Price Act, school supplies are classified as prime commodities, requiring the DTI to monitor their prices and availability to protect consumers from unfair trade practices.

The agency said it will continue nationwide market inspections and warned businesses against unjustified price increases and deceptive sales practices.

Consumers may report pricing violations through the DTI Consumer Care Hotline 1-DTI (1-384) or via email at ConsumerCare@dti.gov.ph and ReportToSec@dti.gov.ph.