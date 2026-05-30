Divisoria crowds swell as schools set opening

Shopper Ana Roma Ahorro said Divisoria remains a popular destination because of its affordable prices and wide selection of products.

Despite the crowds, she said shopping in person allows buyers to inspect items before making a purchase.

Vendor Allan Corpus warned that prices could still increase depending on suppliers’ costs.

A pack of 20 notebooks currently sells for about P240, while a box of 24 pencils costs around P160.

School bags range from P199 to P1,500 depending on size and quality, while umbrellas sell for between P100 and P300 amid the unpredictable weather.