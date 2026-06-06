DTI conducts price monitoring on school supplies

Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) Secretary Ma. Cristina Roque inspects school supplies during a price and supply monitoring operation at Taft Avenue Extension in Pasay City on 06 June 2026. Secretary Roque reported that local retailers are strictly complying with the agency's suggested retail prices (SRP) ahead of the upcoming school year, with some vendors even selling goods below the SRP to ease the financial burden on consumers.

Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) Secretary Ma. Cristina Roque inspects school supplies during a price and supply monitoring operation at Taft Avenue Extension in Pasay City on 06 June 2026. Secretary Roque reported that local retailers are strictly complying with the agency's suggested retail prices (SRP) ahead of the upcoming school year, with some vendors even selling goods below the SRP to ease the financial burden on consumers.











Copied