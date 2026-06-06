Who’s robbing who?

A new trailer has dropped for How to Rob a Bank, an action-packed heist film led by Nicholas Hoult and Zoë Kravitz, teasing a high-stakes crime story where fame, technology and law enforcement collide. The film is directed by Bullet Train and The Fall Guy filmmaker David Leitch and is set for release in Philippine cinemas soon.

The story follows a group of internet-savvy bank robbers who livestream their daring heists online, quickly turning their crimes into viral entertainment. But their rising popularity soon attracts unwanted attention from authorities, including a seasoned FBI agent and a sharp software engineer determined to bring them down.