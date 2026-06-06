Who’s robbing who?

A new trailer has dropped for How to Rob a Bank, an action-packed heist film led by Nicholas Hoult and Zoë Kravitz, teasing a high-stakes crime story where fame, technology and law enforcement collide. The film is directed by Bullet Train and The Fall Guy filmmaker David Leitch and is set for release in Philippine cinemas soon.
The story follows a group of internet-savvy bank robbers who livestream their daring heists online, quickly turning their crimes into viral entertainment. But their rising popularity soon attracts unwanted attention from authorities, including a seasoned FBI agent and a sharp software engineer determined to bring them down.
Alongside Hoult and Kravitz, the ensemble cast includes Anna Sawai, Rhenzy Feliz, Christian Slater, Pete Davidson and John C. Reilly. Written by Mark Bianculli and produced by Brian Grazer, Jeb Brody, Kelly McCormick, and David Leitch, the film explores the dangerous intersection of internet fame and criminal ambition as the crew pushes toward one final, high-risk job.