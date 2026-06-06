Stillness and slow luxury in Siargao

In the sun-drenched pocket of Malinao, far from the frenetic pulse of General Luna, lies Islaya — a sanctuary where the architecture of silence is meticulously curated.

Drawing from a vision shaped by tropical openness and Japanese restraint, the estate is an exercise in intentionality. Clean lines and functional forms dialogue with the dense coconut groves, ensuring nature remains the undisputed protagonist.

“The design is intentional but never overwhelming,” the founders note, “allowing the landscape to extend beyond the walls through balconies that breathe with the island.”