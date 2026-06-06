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Stillness and slow luxury in Siargao

“The design is intentional but never overwhelming,” the founders note, “allowing the landscape to extend beyond the walls through balconies that breathe with the island.”
ISLAYA is designed as a quiet sanctuary where architecture blends seamlessly with Siargao’s natural landscape.
ISLAYA is designed as a quiet sanctuary where architecture blends seamlessly with Siargao’s natural landscape.
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In the sun-drenched pocket of Malinao, far from the frenetic pulse of General Luna, lies Islaya — a sanctuary where the architecture of silence is meticulously curated. 

Drawing from a vision shaped by tropical openness and Japanese restraint, the estate is an exercise in intentionality. Clean lines and functional forms dialogue with the dense coconut groves, ensuring nature remains the undisputed protagonist. 

“The design is intentional but never overwhelming,” the founders note, “allowing the landscape to extend beyond the walls through balconies that breathe with the island.”

ISLAYA is designed as a quiet sanctuary where architecture blends seamlessly with Siargao’s natural landscape.
A five-minute boat ride to a different world
WHERE architecture does not compete with nature.
WHERE architecture does not compete with nature.

Born from a two-and-a-half-year journey of patience and island craftsmanship, Islaya is a masterclass in the luxury of “slowing down.” While the rest of Siargao chases the swell, this family-owned retreat prioritizes the soul’s stillness with a long lap pool, tactile natural textures and a rhythm dictated by the sun. It is intimate by design, a quiet rebellion against the “loud” hospitality of modern travel. 

As the gardener of the estate puts it: “We never wanted to compete with the noise of the island. We wanted to create a quiet sanctuary within it.”

ISLAYA is designed as a quiet sanctuary where architecture blends seamlessly with Siargao’s natural landscape.
THE QUIET SIDE OF LA UNION
A RETREAT in Malinao that embraces slow living.
A RETREAT in Malinao that embraces slow living.

The allure of Islaya is rooted in the “Siargao curse” — that magnetic, inexplicable pull that turns visitors into lifelong residents. Though the founding siblings are not natives, they have captured the island’s elusive spirit: a blend of surf-culture freedom and a return to one’s inner child. 

It is a space for those the island has chosen, offering a grounding permanence amid the shifting tides. “It’s not for everyone, and not everyone understands it,” the gardener at Islaya reflects. “But once the island chooses you, it becomes hard to leave.”

CLEAN lines and tropical openness define Islaya’s design, allowing nature to remain the central feature.
CLEAN lines and tropical openness define Islaya’s design, allowing nature to remain the central feature.
IN Islaya, silence is intentional — shaped by space, light and the rhythm of the island.
IN Islaya, silence is intentional — shaped by space, light and the rhythm of the island.
IN Islaya, silence is intentional — shaped by space, light and the rhythm of the island.
IN Islaya, silence is intentional — shaped by space, light and the rhythm of the island.
A SANCTUARY for those drawn to Siargao’s quieter, more contemplative side.
A SANCTUARY for those drawn to Siargao’s quieter, more contemplative side.
DESIGNED to blend into its surroundings.
DESIGNED to blend into its surroundings.
Islaya Siargao retreat
luxury stay in Siargao
Malinao Siargao sanctuary
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