Thank you, Mr. President

Fans were still wary, thinking that this flashy, high-flying forward who was just a few months removed from a US National Collegiate Athletic Association Final Four run could just be another easy-go-lucky mercenary who would just collect paychecks before flying back to the States and call it a day.

But Norwood proved them wrong. He shut up the critics with an 18-year career made memorable by leading an independent team like Rain or Shine to two PBA titles and Gilas Pilipinas to a successful stint in the 2014 FIBA Basketball Championship.

While he may have been born and raised abroad, Norwood displayed a brand of character, discipline and loyalty that surpassed many who have lived here their entire lives. He was branded “Mr. President” not just because of his resemblance to former US President Barack Obama but also because of his leadership and discipline inside and outside the court.

He also never complained about his role, never chased the limelight and never looked for the exit when things got tough.

In an era when players frequently jump ship for higher paychecks abroad or look for easier paths to glory by joining powerhouse teams, Norwood stayed with Rain or Shine. He stuck with the franchise that drafted him, and stayed committed to the Gilas program — even after his retirement from competitive basketball.

He also imbibed Filipino values. Yes, he grew up in the States, but he exhibits the character of a typical Pinoy “tatay,” taking his wife and three kids almost everywhere he goes. While other Filipino-American players stay out late to hang out and party, Norwood spends quiet weekends at home with his family.

Simply put, Norwood is a role model, the gold standard for every Fil-foreign player who wishes to have a basketball career in the Philippines.

He proved that being “Filipino” isn’t merely a matter of where you spent your early years in basketball; it is a matter of where you choose to plant your roots and how you carry the responsibility of that heritage. He didn’t just assimilate; he embraced. He respected the veterans, mentored the rookies and handled every controversy with professionalism that eventually buried the “Fil-Sham” ghost deep in the history books.

His impact on the PBA is immeasurable. By simply being disciplined in his craft and vocal in his love for the country, he bridged the gap between the local fans and the Fil-foreign community. He showed that Fil-foreign athletes can also earn the love and affection of local fans provided their heart is in the right place.

As his jersey No. 5 takes its lofty spot in Rain or Shine history, it will forever serve as a reminder to countless of young Fil-Am athletes to respect the game, love the fans and treat the Philippine flag not as a passport to a better life, but as a purpose.

Norwood will leave the game way better than he found it. He replaced the era of doubt and embarrassment with 18 long years of discipline, hard work and love for the country.

Thank you, Mr. President. Enjoy your retirement.