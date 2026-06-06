Miss Earth delegates bring advocacy to Pasig Pride gathering

The candidates of Miss Philippines Earth 2026 took part in a vibrant community fitness event in Pasig City, combining active living with meaningful advocacy.
Joining residents and supporters at a Pride-themed Zumba gathering in Bagong Ilog, the delegates enthusiastically participated in the celebration, promoting inclusivity, wellness, and environmental responsibility. Their presence highlighted the pageant’s continuing commitment to community engagement and social awareness beyond the competition stage.
Through activities that encourage healthy lifestyles and collective action, the aspiring environmental ambassadors demonstrated that advocacy can thrive in everyday spaces—whether through education, service, or simply inspiring people to come together for a common cause.
As they continue their journey toward the crown, the delegates remain focused on using their platforms to champion positive change and encourage communities to embrace both personal well-being and environmental stewardship.