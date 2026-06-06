Makati city nears drug-cleared status

“The successful declaration of Barangay Guadalupe Viejo as drug-cleared is a major achievement not only for the barangay, but for the entire City of Makati. With all 23 barangays now recognized as drug-cleared, we are now one step closer to becoming a fully declared drug-cleared city,” Binay said.

Under national guidelines, a local government unit may be declared drug-cleared once all its barangays have been certified by the Regional Oversight Committee on the Barangay Drug Clearing Program and have met stringent requirements.

These criteria include the absence of illegal drug supply, drug laboratories, pushers and users within the community, as well as the establishment of effective rehabilitation, intervention and prevention programs.

City officials said Makati’s accomplishment reflects the sustained efforts of local authorities, law enforcement agencies, barangay officials and community stakeholders in implementing anti-illegal drug initiatives and strengthening grassroots-level monitoring and intervention programs.

The city government noted that the declaration of all barangays as drug-cleared places Makati in the final phase of validation before it can be granted formal recognition as a drug-cleared city.

The application remains subject to final review and validation by the appropriate oversight bodies to ensure compliance with all national standards and requirements.