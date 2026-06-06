All Makati barangays cleared of drugs, city eyes final validation — Binay

Binay said all 23 barangays in Makati have already been classified as either drug-cleared or drug-free, placing the city in the final stages of validation under the government’s Barangay Drug Clearing Program (BDCP).

“The successful declaration of Barangay Guadalupe Viejo as drug-cleared is a major achievement not only for the barangay, but for the entire City of Makati. With all 23 barangays now recognized as drug-cleared, we are now one step closer to becoming a fully declared drug-cleared city," the mayor said.

Under national guidelines, a local government unit may be declared drug-cleared once all its barangays have been certified by the Regional Oversight Committee on Barangay Drug-Clearing Program, subject to strict criteria that include the absence of drug supply, laboratories, pushers, and users, as well as the presence of rehabilitation and prevention mechanisms.

City officials said Makati’s achievement places it within reach of formal recognition as a drug-cleared city, pending final review and validation by oversight bodies.

Once certified, Makati would join a small group of local government units, including San Juan City and multiple municipalities in Southern Leyte, that have achieved full drug-cleared status nationwide.

