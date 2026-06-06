Getting Married this Summer?

Summer in the Philippines naturally invites celebrations. When the sun casts a warmer glow and the skies open in long stretches of blue, every weekend feels like an opportunity to gather.
It's no surprise that many Filipino couples choose these bright and breezy months to say "I do" whether on a sandy shoreline, beneath the trees in the countryside, or in the bustle of the city. But as radiant as summer weddings are, they come with familiar planning challenges, including navigating the giftgiving experience.
Sometimes guests find themselves unsure of what to give. And if these gifts happen to be on the bulkier side, guests may also find it tricky to hand them over to the newlyweds.
This is where a thoughtful touch can make all the difference. For couples planning a summer wedding, a gift registry creates a more personal experience, allowing guests to give meaningful gifts that go beyond what a simple cash gift can convey.
For example, the SM Store Gift Registry allows couples to curate a wish list of items. they want rather than leaving gifting to chance. Here, couples can explore everything from home pieces for their first space to personal essentials they've long hoped to own. Those who prefer browsing in person can drop by any SM Store and Gift Registry Associates will be ready to guide them through thoughtful choices.
Unlike most wedding suppliers that need to be booked months in advance, couples can create their registry anytime and anywhere through the SM Gift Registry app or website. Once the wish list is ready, the registry link can be shared online and offline.
As you plan your summer wedding, consider setting aside a quiet moment to create your registry — whether online or at your nearest SM Store.
It may be one of the simplest steps you take, but it will help you enter the season with more ease, more clarity, and more room to focus on the parts of the celebration that truly matter.
To learn more, visit www.smgiftregistry.com.