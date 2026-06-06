Getting Married this Summer?

Summer in the Philippines naturally invites celebrations. When the sun casts a warmer glow and the skies open in long stretches of blue, every weekend feels like an opportunity to gather.

It's no surprise that many Filipino couples choose these bright and breezy months to say "I do" whether on a sandy shoreline, beneath the trees in the countryside, or in the bustle of the city. But as radiant as summer weddings are, they come with familiar planning challenges, including navigating the giftgiving experience.

Sometimes guests find themselves unsure of what to give. And if these gifts happen to be on the bulkier side, guests may also find it tricky to hand them over to the newlyweds.