Intimate by design: The new language of weddings today

Held at Cantabria by Chele Gonzalez, the intimate luncheon gathered creatives, tourism partners, hospitality brands, and industry tastemakers for a preview of the upcoming expo happening this 18 to 19 July at SPACE at One Ayala.

But beyond the beautiful setting and elegant details, what stood out most was the shift in how weddings are being imagined today.

For women balancing careers, ambitions, independence, and relationships, the modern wedding is no longer about following a template. It’s about creating an experience that feels authentic to who they are.

It’s the destination wedding in a city filled with history and character.

The intimate dinner that feels warm instead of overwhelming. The carefully chosen details that tell a story rather than simply impress guests. The celebration that prioritizes meaning over spectacle.

That evolving mindset echoed throughout the event, especially with the introduction of the Spain Tourism Board as Let’s Celebrate’s global destination partner.

Suddenly, weddings weren’t just framed as one-day occasions, but as immersive experiences shaped by travel, culture, food, and memory.

And perhaps that’s what resonates most with today’s generation of brides — especially women who have spent years building careers and identities of their own.

They aren’t simply planning weddings; they’re curating experiences that reflect the lives they’ve worked hard to create.

The creatives behind this year’s expo understand that shift deeply.

From renowned stylists like Gideon Hermosa and Teddy Manuel to filmmaker Jason Magbanua, the focus has evolved from grandeur alone to storytelling — capturing emotion, intimacy, personality, and connection.

Because in the end, the dream wedding isn’t necessarily the biggest one.