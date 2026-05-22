Take-Two reaffirms 'GTA VI' launch in November

Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick re-confirms the release of their hit game Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA 6) on November 19, while marketing for the game will start this summer at the end of June.

This announcement is just right after recent reports that GTA VI would open for pre-order in the coming weeks.



According to the CEO, GTA VI will have a slightly “different” approach compared to other Rockstar Games titles, leaning more on online content rather than video and TV.