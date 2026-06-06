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Fifteen Filipinos repatriated from Israel

DEPARTMENT of Migrant Workers says the returning overseas Filipino workers are part of ongoing government repatriation efforts amid Middle East tensions.
Photo courtesy of Reuters
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The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) said on Friday that fifteen Filipinos were assisted by the Department of Migrant Workers-Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (DMW-OWWA) on 5 June.

DEPARTMENT of Migrant Workers says the returning overseas Filipino workers are part of ongoing government repatriation efforts amid Middle East tensions.
More OFWs repatriated from ME
DEPARTMENT of Migrant Workers says the returning overseas Filipino workers are part of ongoing government repatriation efforts amid Middle East tensions.
Over 10,000 Filipinos repatriated from Middle East — DMW

It is the second repatriation flight organized following the ceasefire.

The Filipinos traveled from Tel Aviv to Bangkok before transferring to a Philippine Airlines connecting flight, which arrived in Manila.

Since 28 February, 235 Filipino caregivers, hotel workers, minors and dependents, tourists, pilgrims, and students were assisted by the Philippine Embassy in repatriating from Israel, the DFA said. 

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