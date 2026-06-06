Fifteen Filipinos repatriated from Israel

The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) said on Friday that fifteen Filipinos were assisted by the Department of Migrant Workers-Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (DMW-OWWA) on 5 June.
It is the second repatriation flight organized following the ceasefire.
The Filipinos traveled from Tel Aviv to Bangkok before transferring to a Philippine Airlines connecting flight, which arrived in Manila.
Since 28 February, 235 Filipino caregivers, hotel workers, minors and dependents, tourists, pilgrims, and students were assisted by the Philippine Embassy in repatriating from Israel, the DFA said.