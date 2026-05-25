Over 10,000 Filipinos repatriated from Middle East — DMW

The DMW assured the public that government efforts to assist Filipinos in the Middle East would continue despite the ongoing tensions in the region.

“Patuloy ang whole-of-government response ng pamahalaan upang matiyak ang kaligtasan, maayos na pag-uwi, at agarang suporta para sa mga overseas Filipino workers (OFWs), kanilang pamilya, at iba pang Pilipinong naapektuhan ng tensiyon sa Middle East,” the DMW said in a statement.

The repatriation efforts were carried out in coordination with the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration, Department of Foreign Affairs, Philippine embassies, and the Philippine Consulate General.

The DMW added that aside from repatriation efforts, a total of 34,188 affected Filipinos have received financial assistance following President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s directive to extend aid to citizens affected by the conflict in the Middle East.

The DMW, in partnership with OWWA, also continues to provide on-site services to assist affected Filipinos.

At present, the government has provided a total of 70,148 on-site services to OFWs and their families, including welfare and other forms of assistance.

Of the total on-site services rendered, 23,345 involved food assistance, 7,697 transportation assistance, 2,491 shelter assistance, and 2,427 medical assistance, according to the DMW.

Alongside repatriation and on-site services, the DMW and OWWA also pledged to strengthen welfare and reintegration programs for OFWs affected by the crisis in the Middle East.

“Kasabay ng pagpapatuloy ng repatriation efforts, pinalalakas din ng DMW at OWWA ang welfare at reintegration programs upang matiyak na may sapat na suporta ang bawat OFW sa kanilang ligtas na pag-uwi, pagbangon, at bagong simula,” the DMW said.