Caloocan councilor appointed to head People’s Law Enforcement Board

City officials welcomed Divina’s appointment, citing his experience in public service and expressing confidence in his ability to help advance the board’s mandate of promoting accountability and professionalism within the police force.

The PLEB serves as a community-based mechanism through which citizens may seek redress for grievances involving police personnel while helping strengthen public trust in law enforcement institutions.

Divina, who serves as a city councilor in Caloocan, is expected to work with other board members in handling administrative cases and complaints brought before the body.