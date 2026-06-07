A mother’s recipe for success

For most of his life, Atty. Nilo Divina has built a reputation on arguments. The founder of DivinaLaw, one of the country’s most prominent law firms, has spent decades persuading courts, negotiating deals and teaching future lawyers.
But on the first anniversary of Bistro Aurora, the restaurant he opened at The Podium Social in Mandaluyong City, the University of Santo Tomas Dean of the Faculty of Civil Law spoke not about law, business or success.
He spoke about his mother.
“The story behind it, of course, comes from my childhood,” Dean Divina told guests gathered for the celebration on 4 June.
“We were not very fortunate, but my mom prepared something magical out of the most basic ingredients. Why? Because she put love into everything.”
That lesson — simple, personal and enduring — has become the foundation of Bistro Aurora, the modern Asian bistro named after Aurora Divina, whose home-cooked meals inspired a restaurant brand that has grown from a family tribute into one of Metro Manila’s notable dining destinations.
More than a year after opening its doors at The Podium, Bistro Aurora has established itself as more than just the sister restaurant of the Michelin Guide-recognized Aurora in Makati.
It has become a destination in its own right.
A mother’s influence
For Dean Divina, Aurora was never simply about food.
The restaurant carries lessons learned long before he became one of the country’s most respected lawyers.
“That’s what she taught me — that whatever you have in life, you put love into everything that you do,” he said.
“Whether it’s lawyering — yes, you can put love into lawyering also — whether it’s teaching, or owning a business, when you put love into everything, it becomes meaningful and effective.”
Those values are reflected throughout the restaurant’s concept.
Founded as a tribute to his mother, Aurora evolved from the original Café Aurora before becoming the award-winning Aurora in Makati. The brand’s expansion to The Podium through Bistro Aurora brought a more accessible and contemporary interpretation of the concept while retaining the same emphasis on hospitality, storytelling and Asian flavors.
Every dish, Dean Divina said, is rooted in that philosophy.
“That’s the story behind all of the dishes here in Aurora: everything is done with love.”
The anniversary celebration showcased some of Bistro Aurora’s signature offerings, from French oysters and burrata salad to Asian gambas, grilled octopus and steak and fries.
But Dean Divina believes food alone is not enough.
Borrowing from the late chef and author Anthony Bourdain’s idea that every meal is a celebration, Dean Divina has added his own perspective.
“Every meal is a celebration, but with a story behind it,” he said.
Whether it is a business meeting, a family gathering, a reunion among friends or a couple sharing dinner, every table carries a different narrative.
“There are so many stories. We celebrate, we rejoice, we commiserate,” he said.
“So every meal is a celebration and likewise a story.”
That idea appears increasingly relevant in an era when restaurants compete not only on cuisine but also on experience.
For Bistro Aurora, storytelling has become part of the menu itself.
Tough business, loyal patrons
The restaurant’s first anniversary also marked a significant milestone in an industry where survival is never guaranteed.
“You know that the restaurant business is very tough,” Dean Divina said.
“There are many food options out there. In this particular area alone, there are so many restaurants. Yet the team has made this a destination place.”
Despite intense competition, Bistro Aurora has attracted a following that extends beyond Dean Divina’s professional circles.
“I’ve been getting support from all over — not just from my students and clients, but from people beyond those circles,” he said.
The anniversary gathering brought together business leaders, longtime friends, clients and restaurant patrons, reflecting the broad customer base that has emerged during Bistro Aurora’s first year.
The people behind the restaurant
While guests celebrated the milestone, Dean Divina reserved much of his gratitude for the people working behind the scenes.
“This is not just a celebration of the restaurant,” he said. “It is a celebration of the people behind it — the chefs, the excellent kitchen team and the service staff who always serve with a smile.”
He also acknowledged suppliers and partners who helped sustain the business throughout its first year.
But his biggest thanks were reserved for customers.
“Because we may have the best food and the best dishes, but without your support, your trust, your encouragement and your patronage, all of this would be nothing,” he said.
A glow that began at home
As the evening drew to a close, Dean Divina returned to the person who inspired the restaurant’s existence.
His mother’s lessons — to work with love, to make people happy and to value every shared meal — remain at the center of the brand that bears her name.
“And I hope that every time you come here to Aurora, and judging from the patronage we have been receiving from so many customers and guests, I am confident and sure that my mom is very happy,” he said.
Then came the most personal line of the evening.
“So, Mom, this is for you. I love you so much. This is all for her.”
In a city crowded with restaurants competing for attention, Bistro Aurora’s first year suggests that diners are responding to something deeper than a menu.
They are responding to a story.
And at the heart of that story is a son who never forgot the lessons learned in his mother’s kitchen.