A mother’s recipe for success

That lesson — simple, personal and enduring — has become the foundation of Bistro Aurora, the modern Asian bistro named after Aurora Divina, whose home-cooked meals inspired a restaurant brand that has grown from a family tribute into one of Metro Manila’s notable dining destinations.

More than a year after opening its doors at The Podium, Bistro Aurora has established itself as more than just the sister restaurant of the Michelin Guide-recognized Aurora in Makati.

It has become a destination in its own right.

A mother’s influence

For Dean Divina, Aurora was never simply about food.

The restaurant carries lessons learned long before he became one of the country’s most respected lawyers.

“That’s what she taught me — that whatever you have in life, you put love into everything that you do,” he said.

“Whether it’s lawyering — yes, you can put love into lawyering also — whether it’s teaching, or owning a business, when you put love into everything, it becomes meaningful and effective.”

Those values are reflected throughout the restaurant’s concept.

Founded as a tribute to his mother, Aurora evolved from the original Café Aurora before becoming the award-winning Aurora in Makati. The brand’s expansion to The Podium through Bistro Aurora brought a more accessible and contemporary interpretation of the concept while retaining the same emphasis on hospitality, storytelling and Asian flavors.

Every dish, Dean Divina said, is rooted in that philosophy.

“That’s the story behind all of the dishes here in Aurora: everything is done with love.”