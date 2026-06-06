Cainta equips Super Health Centers with AI-assisted ECG machines

“I requested the purchase of modern, state-of-the-art, AI-assisted ECG devices—a breakthrough in cardiac care. They have now arrived at our Super Health Centers,” Nieto said.

The mayor said the new equipment is designed to provide faster and more reliable ECG results through advanced artificial intelligence technology.

“With the help of advanced AI technology, ECG readings can be greatly improved,” he said.

Nieto clarified that despite the speed of the system, all ECG results will still undergo review by cardiologists to ensure accurate and verified diagnoses.

“I just put a caution. Even though each result is fast, it goes through a review by our cardiologists to ensure the diagnosis is accurate, verified, and trustworthy,” he added.

Using a cloud-based system, ECG results can now be released within minutes to as long as half a day, significantly reducing waiting times for patients.

Nieto cited heart disease as the leading cause of death among Filipinos, noting that one in five deaths in the country is linked to cardiovascular conditions.

“We can easily prevent heart ailments if we detect them early. We can save lives,” he said.