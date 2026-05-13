Zambales hospital opens first AI tech 2D echo machine in Central Luzon

According to Ebdane, the new facility is the first AI Technology 2D Echo Machine in Central Luzon that has the capacity to provide a quicker and more efficient process for Zambaleño patients. he cited that automated analysis can cut reporting times significantly, aiding in quick decision-making in emergency and critical care settings.

He said that both HIMEX and the provincial government aim to provide accessible medical services to the people of Zambales, negating the need to go to far away hospitals for patients in need of AI Technology 2D Echo Machine.

AI in 2D echocardiography machines is transforming cardiac diagnostics by automating image acquisition, measurement, and analysis, making procedures faster, more consistent, and accessible to non-experts.

These AI-powered systems can analyze 2D echo images in real-time to calculate key metrics, such as left ventricular ejection fraction (LVEF), with accuracy comparable to manual methods

Rev. Fr. Manny Ebuengan of the San Agustin Cathedral celebrated the blessing of the facility, while Provincial Department Heads, PRMMH officials and Cardiac Sonographer Specialist Ma. Celeste M. Aquino were also present to witness the event.