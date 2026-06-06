Atok councilor glad as DA looks into the vegetable farmers proposals

Atok Councilor Kelly Denn Venancio Tomas disclosed that the Department of Agriculture (DA) is reviewing several recommendations designed to strengthen support for vegetable growers in Benguet and other highland farming areas. The review came after Senator Francis Pangilinan endorsed their position paper to DA officials.

According to Tomas, the department is assessing four key proposals intended to protect local farmers. These include an immediate moratorium on the importation of highland vegetables and the creation of a dedicated National Banner Program for highland agriculture.

The DA is also studying proposals to institutionalize a university-led data analytics center and establish strategic logistics and intermediate consolidation hubs to improve the distribution of vegetables and reduce supply chain inefficiencies.

Tomas said the proposed reforms would benefit not only farmers in the Cordillera region, which produces a significant portion of the country's highland vegetables, but also growers in Region I, Cebu, Negros, Bukidnon, Northern Mindanao and Palawan.

She described the government's evaluation of the proposals as a positive step toward protecting farmers' livelihoods and strengthening the country's food security and food sovereignty efforts.

Tomas emphasized that the proposals were the result of a collaborative effort involving Benguet State University, the University of the Philippines Baguio, the Pansigedan Advocacy Cooperative, the Harvest and Hope Social Enterprise Platform, and local farmers.

She said the research, data and policy recommendations reflected the collective work of various stakeholders committed to advancing the interests of highland agriculture.