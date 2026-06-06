53 wildlife animals rescued in Sarangani

The operation, led by the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) Sarangani Provincial Office with assistance from the DENR Community Environment and Natural Resources Office (CENRO) of Glan, stemmed from verified intelligence reports on the illegal transport and trade of wildlife.

Upon inspecting a temporary holding facility and residential compound in Purok Silangan, authorities discovered various wildlife species confined in wooden transport crates and wire cages, allegedly prepared for distribution. Several male suspects fled the area before they could be apprehended.

The recovered animals included 14 Eclectus Parrots, 18 Black-capped Lories, 11 Victoria or Western Crowned Pigeons, three Wallabies, three Rufous Hornbills, two Sulphur-crested Cockatoos, one Black Lory and one White-bellied Sea Eagle, a native species classified as vulnerable under DENR Administrative Order No. 2019-09.

Investigators said the wildlife were being kept without permits required under Republic Act No. 9147, or the Wildlife Resources Conservation and Protection Act. The number of animals recovered and the use of transport-ready containers suggested possible commercial trading activities.

The operation was led by CIDG Sarangani under Police Major Julius A. Vallejo in coordination with DENR-CENRO Glan headed by Forester Franklin M. Lebrilla, while species identification was conducted by Senior Ecosystem Management Specialist Dr. Roy O. Mejorada of PAMO-SBPS.

Following the inventory, 51 specimens were turned over to CIDG Sarangani for safekeeping as evidence, while the White-bellied Sea Eagle was transferred to the Sarangani Environmental Conservation and Protection Center for veterinary assessment and rehabilitation.

Authorities later confirmed that the remaining two wallabies died after the rescue, leaving 50 live wildlife specimens under government custody and care.

CIDG Sarangani said it will file appropriate charges for violations of Republic Act No. 9147 and other applicable laws as authorities continue efforts to identify and arrest those involved in the suspected illegal wildlife trade.

The DENR urged the public to report illegal collection, possession, transport and trade of wildlife to help protect the country's biodiversity and ecological balance.