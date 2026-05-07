Limay LGU turns over juvenile Brahminy kite to DENR

According to DENR, personnel from LGU Limay brought the raptor to the Community Environment and Natural Resources Office (CENRO) in Pilar, Bataan, for proper care, monitoring, and rehabilitation.

At the said office, CENRO personnel assessed the bird, which is estimated to be around three months old and weighs about 1.1 kilograms and found it in good physical condition.

The DENR then placed the Brahminy Kite under the care and monitoring of the Protected Area Management Office of Roosevelt Protected Landscape, where it will undergo observation and rehabilitation before its eventual release back into its natural habitat.

CENRO Pilar Head Marivic Santos said the turnover shows the important role of local communities and environmental authorities in protecting wildlife.

“The protection of wildlife is a shared responsibility. We recognize the prompt action of our partners in the local government for turning over the Brahminy Kite to the DENR and ensuring that it receives proper care,” Santos added.

DENR Regional Executive Director Ralph Pablo commended the LGU of Limay for its responsible action, noting that coordination between DENR and local government units strengthens biodiversity conservation.

The Brahminy Kite is listed as a species of “Least Concern” under the International Union for Conservation of Nature Red List, but it remains protected under Philippine wildlife laws.

The DENR urged the public to report wildlife sightings, rescue cases, or illegal wildlife activities to the nearest DENR office and to refrain from capturing, keeping, or trading wild animals.

Diurnal raptors in Bataan, particularly within the Subic Bay and Mount Mariveles areas, are well-documented, with species such as the Philippine Serpent Eagle, Brahminy Kite, and Philippine Falconet among those monitored.

A 2026 census also highlighted the presence of migratory species like the Osprey in the wetlands of Balanga and Pilar.