Ten endangered 'Kulasisi' rescued in Polomolok

According to CENRO GenSan, the wildlife was reportedly posted on social media and was being traced, prompting immediate coordination with RACU 12 on the operation. At 4:00 PM, personnel from DENR–CENRO-General Santos City were mobilized to join the enforcement operation in Polomolok.

The authorities successfully apprehended the alleged seller at around 5:42 PM, identified as John Mark Mercado Balal; during the operation, 10 heads of Philippine hanging parrots were confiscated.

The species is classified as Critically Endangered (CR) under the Philippine Red List pursuant to DENR Administrative Order No. 2019-09, emphasizing the urgency to strengthen wildlife protection and conservation efforts.

The operation was carried out in line with the implementation of Republic Act No. 9147 or the Wildlife Resources Conservation and Protection Act, which prohibits the illegal collection, possession, transport, and trade of wildlife species without the necessary permits and authorization. Appropriate documentation and legal procedures are currently being undertaken in coordination with concerned enforcement authorities.

CENRO-General Santos City continues to strengthen its wildlife law enforcement initiatives and encourages the public to actively support biodiversity conservation by reporting illegal wildlife activities to the proper authorities.