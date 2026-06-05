Vietjet launches seat sale for Manila-Ho Chi Minh route

Vietjet also announced the launch of two new international routes linking Hanoi with Prague in the Czech Republic and Almaty in Kazakhstan beginning 10 October 2026. Passengers traveling from the Philippines may connect through Hanoi to reach the new destinations.

As part of its Summer 2026 Sale, the airline is also offering discounts on Deluxe, SkyBoss and Business fares for travel between June 1 and Aug. 31, 2026.

The airline said Vietnam remains a popular destination among Filipino travelers because of its proximity, affordable travel costs and cultural attractions. Through its expanding route network, Vietjet said passengers can access onward connections across Asia as well as Europe and Central Asia via Hanoi.

Tickets may be booked through the Vietjet website, mobile application and authorized ticket offices and agents.