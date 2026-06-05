Vietjet launches seat sale for Manila-Ho Chi Minh route

Vietnamese low-cost carrier Vietjet has launched a promotional sale covering its Manila-Ho Chi Minh City route and other destinations across its domestic and international network.
The sale, which runs until 7 June, offers 12 million promotional tickets, including fares for flights between the Philippines and Vietnam. Travelers can avail themselves of eco-class fares starting from $0, excluding taxes and fees, by using the promo code "SALE66." The offer is valid for travel from 5 September 2026 to 31 March 2027, subject to applicable terms and conditions.
Vietjet also announced the launch of two new international routes linking Hanoi with Prague in the Czech Republic and Almaty in Kazakhstan beginning 10 October 2026. Passengers traveling from the Philippines may connect through Hanoi to reach the new destinations.
As part of its Summer 2026 Sale, the airline is also offering discounts on Deluxe, SkyBoss and Business fares for travel between June 1 and Aug. 31, 2026.
The airline said Vietnam remains a popular destination among Filipino travelers because of its proximity, affordable travel costs and cultural attractions. Through its expanding route network, Vietjet said passengers can access onward connections across Asia as well as Europe and Central Asia via Hanoi.
Tickets may be booked through the Vietjet website, mobile application and authorized ticket offices and agents.