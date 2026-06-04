Tourism ties strengthen with new Vietjet flight service

Low-cost air carrier Vietjet announced plans to launch direct flights from Ho Chi Minh City to Cebu, providing additional convenient travel options between the Philippines and Vietnam.

The announcement was made during the Vietnam-Philippines Business Forum on Monday on 1 June 2026, when President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. and Vietnamese President To Lam reaffirmed cooperation and business engagement between the two countries.

Currently, Vietjet Air operates the Ho Chi Minh-Manila route four times a week, with a total capacity of 188 seats per flight.