Tourism ties strengthen with new Vietjet flight service

Low-cost air carrier Vietjet announced plans to launch direct flights from Ho Chi Minh City to Cebu, providing additional convenient travel options between the Philippines and Vietnam.
The announcement was made during the Vietnam-Philippines Business Forum on Monday on 1 June 2026, when President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. and Vietnamese President To Lam reaffirmed cooperation and business engagement between the two countries.
Currently, Vietjet Air operates the Ho Chi Minh-Manila route four times a week, with a total capacity of 188 seats per flight.
Direct service
The new Vietjet Air direct service starting 11 December 2026, with five round-trip flights per week is expected to add to the combined weekly seat capacity of 2,608 seats from Vietnam’s flag carrier, Vietnam Airlines, which operates direct routes connecting Vietnam and the Philippines, including daily flights from Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh to Manila, and flights from Hanoi to Cebu operating Sunday through Thursday.
Meanwhile, the Department of Tourism and the VNA signed a new two-year agreement to accelerate tourism promotion programs and expand air connectivity between the two countries, coinciding with the 35th anniversary of VNA’s Ho Chi Minh City-Philippines route and the 15th anniversary of the Hanoi-Philippines route.
Affordable flights
Under the new deal, the Philippines and Vietnam’s flag carriers will roll out joint marketing and promotional campaigns, promising affordable flights and quality services for local and international tourists.
The agreement also presents an opportunity to further strengthen the Philippines’ tourism presence in Vietnam, with VNA supporting familiarization trips for media, travel agents, influencers and key opinion leaders to experience and promote Philippine destinations.
As of May 2026, the Philippines welcomed 18,942 Vietnamese tourists, representing a 28.52 percent year-on-year growth rate. DT