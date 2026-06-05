Two polls: Silence is over

SWS and Pulse Asia first quarter 2026 numbers are out, and they paint a political reality that no amount of spin can erase. President Bongbong Marcos is sitting at his lowest approval rating since stepping into office, with an SWS net satisfaction rating that fell from -3 in November 2025 to -15 in March 2026 — down in all areas. Pulse Asia says -9. Either way, it’s seen as a big bruise.

On the flipside, VP Sara posted a positive 29 with SWS and a positive 28 with Pulse Asia. Doing the math — that’s over a 40-point gap. Not from one survey, not from one firm, but from both.

In Metro Manila — the seat of power, the center of national media, the President’s backyard — his numbers are struggling. In Mindanao, the gap is a political earthquake. In the Visayas, the pattern repeats — the President declines, the Vice President rises. Region after region, survey after survey, it’s the same story.

So which is it? Rigged or real talk?

The “real talk” crowd has receipts, though.

A -15 net satisfaction didn’t fall from the sky like a freak thunderstorm. It walked in on two feet — carrying higher fuel prices, rice prices, jeepney fares, and the quiet frustration of a people who can’t quite explain to their kids why there is less meat for dinner this week.

The public is apparently split on the state of the President’s health. Split means half are concerned, half are not. A split on the President’s health is like a split on the roof of your house during typhoon season — you can ignore it, but you probably shouldn’t.

If you’re a die-hard loyalist, you call it rigged. It’s your right to take screenshots of the SWS and Pulse Asia logo, post your memes, and blame the usual suspects.

But if you’re just a commuter who’s tired of fare hikes, a mother tired of rice price spikes, or a voter tired of choosing between “lesser evils” every six years — then maybe the -15 wasn’t rigged.

Maybe -15 is just the sound of a patient public finally speaking up in numbers instead of whispers.

Surveys can be flawed. Methodologies can be debated. But when satisfaction drops across every region, every demographic, and every economic class, you can rule out a conspiracy because that’s a real conversation.