Filipinos turn more critical of Marcos

Public dissatisfaction with President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. climbed to its highest level in March, dragging his net satisfaction rating down to negative-15 amid the rising economic pressures and lingering concerns over his health, according to the latest Social Weather Stations survey.

The 24-31 March survey found that 49 percent of Filipinos were dissatisfied with the President’s performance, up from 43 percent in November 2025, while 33 percent said they were satisfied and 18 percent were undecided.

The resulting net satisfaction score of negative-15, computed by subtracting dissatisfaction from satisfaction, fell within SWS’ classification of “poor” and marked a sharp 12-point drop from his previous rating of negative-3 in November. It also surpassed Marcos’ earlier record low of -12 posted in March 2025.