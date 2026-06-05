‘Sherlock Holmes’ Villain Moriarty gets his own TV series

One of literature’s most iconic villains is heading to the small screen.
A television series centered on Professor Moriarty, the archrival of Sherlock Holmes, is officially in development. The project is being produced by Fremantle and Archery Pictures.
Known as the criminal mastermind who repeatedly challenged Sherlock Holmes, Moriarty has long been considered one of fiction’s greatest antagonists. The upcoming series is expected to explore the character from a new perspective, although plot details and casting announcements have yet to be revealed.
The show joins a growing list of screen adaptations inspired by the world created by Sir Arthur Conan Doyle.