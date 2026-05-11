‘Harry Potter’ series renewed for season 2

Adding to the major announcement, writer Jon Brown, known for his work on Succession and The Franchise, has been promoted to co-showrunner for the upcoming second season after contributing to the show’s debut chapter.

Francesca Gardiner, who serves as writer and executive producer, shared that the decision was made to help sustain the demanding production timeline of the series.

“With overlapping schedules planned to complete season one by Christmas and move directly into filming season two this autumn, it became obvious that having a co-showrunner would help us maintain the pace,” Gardiner explained. “Working with Jon has always been creatively rewarding. I admire not just his storytelling skills but also his collaborative spirit.”

Brown also expressed his excitement over taking on a larger leadership role in the franchise.

“Writing for Philosopher’s Stone has been an incredible experience,” he said. “I’m deeply grateful to Francesca and HBO for trusting me to continue this magical journey. Apparently, you’re never too old to receive your Hogwarts letter.”

The first season will follow the story of Harry Potter, an ordinary boy raised by his strict aunt and uncle, whose life changes forever after discovering he has been accepted into Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry. There, he enters a world filled with friendship, wonder, and danger while confronting dark secrets connected to his past.

The ambitious television adaptation is being developed by HBO alongside Brontë Film and TV and Warner Bros. Television. Gardiner leads the creative team, while Mark Mylod executive produces and directs several episodes. J.K. Rowling also serves as executive producer together with Neil Blair, Ruth Kenley-Letts, and veteran producer David Heyman.