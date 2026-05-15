‘The Rings of Power’ in third season release

The journey back to Middle-earth continues as the next chapter of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is officially set to return on 11 November.

The announcement was made during Amazon’s annual Upfront presentation in New York, confirming the return of one of the platform’s most-watched and most influential global series. With more than 185 million viewers worldwide, the fantasy epic remains a major force behind Prime Video’s subscriber growth and international reach.

Across its first two seasons, the series has consistently ranked among the streamer’s top-performing titles. Season one remains the platform’s most-watched premiere to date within a 91-day viewing window, while season two secured a spot among the top returning seasons globally. Both installments also received strong critical reception, each earning Certified Fresh ratings on Rotten Tomatoes and maintaining high engagement across international markets.

Set thousands of years before the events of The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings, the series explores the Second Age of Middle-earth — a period defined by rising kingdoms, shifting alliances, and the gradual emergence of darkness that would reshape the world. From elven strongholds and island civilizations to treacherous mountain ranges, the narrative spans vast regions as characters — both familiar and new — face the growing threat of evil.

Season three moves the story forward several years and places the conflict at its peak: the War of the Elves and Sauron. As tensions escalate, the Dark Lord advances his plan to forge the One Ring, a powerful weapon intended to dominate all peoples of Middle-earth and secure his rule.

The upcoming season is led by showrunners and executive producers J.D. Payne and Patrick McKay, alongside executive producers Lindsey Weber, Justin Doble, Kate Hazell, and director-executive producer Charlotte Brändström.

All previous seasons remain available for streaming worldwide across more than 240 territories.