‘Run the North’ Highlights Lifestyle Advantage of Living in Capas

The roads of New Clark City came alive as runners from across Northern and Central Luzon gathered for “Run the North,” a community-driven race that celebrated fitness, perseverance and the growing culture of wellness in the region. Among the event’s supporters was Camella, reinforcing its commitment in creating communities where healthy, active and connected living can thrive.

The New Clark City 10-Miler featured 4K, 8K and 16K race categories, drawing everyone from casual joggers and fitness enthusiasts to seasoned runners looking to challenge themselves. Against the backdrop of one of the country’s fastest-growing development corridors, participants experienced more than just a race — they became part of a movement that champions well-being and community engagement.