SUBSCRIBE NOW SUPPORT US
LIVING SPACES

‘Run the North’ Highlights Lifestyle Advantage of Living in Capas

The success of ‘Run the North’ reflects the evolving identity of Capas as a destination that supports both active living and future-ready development.
CAMELLA Capas offers a secure and well-planned community in Barangay Dolores, providing families with comfortable suburban lifestyle while staying connected to the growth of Central Luzon.
CAMELLA Capas offers a secure and well-planned community in Barangay Dolores, providing families with comfortable suburban lifestyle while staying connected to the growth of Central Luzon.Photographs courtesy of Camella
Published on

The roads of New Clark City came alive as runners from across Northern and Central Luzon gathered for “Run the North,” a community-driven race that celebrated fitness, perseverance and the growing culture of wellness in the region. Among the event’s supporters was Camella, reinforcing its commitment in creating communities where healthy, active and connected living can thrive.

The New Clark City 10-Miler featured 4K, 8K and 16K race categories, drawing everyone from casual joggers and fitness enthusiasts to seasoned runners looking to challenge themselves. Against the backdrop of one of the country’s fastest-growing development corridors, participants experienced more than just a race — they became part of a movement that champions well-being and community engagement.

CAMELLA Capas offers a secure and well-planned community in Barangay Dolores, providing families with comfortable suburban lifestyle while staying connected to the growth of Central Luzon.
The mobility era: Where every kilometer is a narrative

Throughout the event, Camella provided hydration stations and interactive activities designed to keep runners energized while fostering meaningful connections among participants. The initiative reflects the developer’s broader vision of building communities that extend beyond residential spaces and support a more holistic way of life.

As more Filipinos prioritize health, work-life balance and accessibility, the connection between wellness and where people choose to live has become increasingly important. It is a philosophy that resonates strongly in Capas, Tarlac, where growth, infrastructure and lifestyle opportunities continue to converge.

RUNNERS and spectators across North and Central Luzon gathered in New Clark City, celebrating fitness, wellness and community.
RUNNERS and spectators across North and Central Luzon gathered in New Clark City, celebrating fitness, wellness and community.

Living at the Center of Central Luzon’s Growth Story

The momentum surrounding New Clark City has transformed Capas into one of Central Luzon’s most promising residential locations. Once primarily known as a gateway municipality, Capas is now attracting homebuyers and investors who recognize its strategic position within a rapidly developing economic corridor.

This evolving landscape provides the perfect setting for Camella Capas, a master-planned residential community in Brgy. Dolores designed for families seeking both convenience and comfort. Here, residents can enjoy the benefits of suburban living while remaining connected to key destinations that support work, education, business and leisure.

The development offers more than just a residential address. It presents a lifestyle shaped by accessibility, security and opportunities for long-term growth. With New Clark City driving investments and development throughout the region, residents are well-positioned to benefit from the area’s continued progress.

PARTICIPANTS took off with energy and determination at the start of the New Clark City 10-Miler, embracing the challenge of the 4K, 8K and 16K race categories.
PARTICIPANTS took off with energy and determination at the start of the New Clark City 10-Miler, embracing the challenge of the 4K, 8K and 16K race categories.user4

A Community Designed for Everyday Well-Being

At Camella Capas, wellness extends beyond organized events and weekend activities. It is built into the community itself through amenities and open spaces that encourage recreation, social interaction and family bonding.

Residents have access to a clubhouse, swimming pool, basketball court, landscaped parks and a play park — spaces that promote a balanced lifestyle and provide opportunities for neighbors to connect. Whether enjoying an afternoon outdoors, spending quality time with family, or simply unwinding after a busy day, homeowners can experience a sense of community that supports their daily well-being.

This emphasis on lifestyle aligns naturally with the values celebrated during “Run the North,” where movement, connection and shared experiences took center stage.

TOP finishers were recognized for their dedication and achievement, highlighting the inspiring role of sports in fostering growth, perseverance and community spirit.
TOP finishers were recognized for their dedication and achievement, highlighting the inspiring role of sports in fostering growth, perseverance and community spirit.

Connected to What Matters Most

One of Camella Capas’ strongest advantages is its accessibility. Strategically located near major infrastructure projects and essential establishments, the community offers residents seamless connectivity to destinations across Central Luzon and beyond.

Nearby landmarks include Clark International Airport, Tarlac-Pangasinan-La Union Expressway (TPLEX), Central Luzon Link Expressway (CLLEX), Subic-Clark-Tarlac Expressway (SCTEX), Tarlac State University, SM City Tarlac, Robinsons Luisita Complex, WalterMart, CityMall, Puregold, Capas Medical Center and Ospital ng Capas.

This accessibility not only enhances daily convenience but also strengthens the long-term value of owning a home in the area. As infrastructure investments continue to unlock new opportunities across the region, Capas remains well-positioned to benefit from sustained growth and increased connectivity.

CAMELLA Capas offers a secure and well-planned community in Barangay Dolores, providing families with comfortable suburban lifestyle while staying connected to the growth of Central Luzon.
Rise of southern living among young professionals

Where Lifestyle and Opportunity Meet

The success of “Run the North” reflects the evolving identity of Capas as a destination that supports both active living and future-ready development. For families and investors seeking a location that combines accessibility, community, and growth potential, Camella Capas offers an opportunity to be part of this transformation.

More than a house-and-lot development, it is a community where residents can embrace healthier routines, build meaningful relationships and enjoy the advantages of living near one of the country’s most ambitious urban developments. In many ways, the energy witnessed at “Run the North” mirrors the future taking shape in Capas — dynamic, connected and full of possibility.

Camella, the flagship housing brand of Vista Land, continues to shape communities across the country through thoughtfully planned residential developments.

With more than 1,250 communities across 49 provinces and 147 cities and municipalities, it remains the trusted choice of Filipino families looking for homes that offer both comfort and long-term value. 

Camella Capas Tarlac
Run the North New Clark City
Central Luzon residential community
logo
Daily Tribune
tribune.net.ph