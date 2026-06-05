Robin Padilla rediscovers first love in ‘Bad Boy 3’ return

“Sa totoo lang po mas masaya po sa showbiz kaysa politika,” he shared, recalling how much he missed the energy and camaraderie of filmmaking. According to him, there is a unique joy in creating projects that entertain audiences and bring people together.

The actor also acknowledged that politics carries a weight unlike anything he experienced in the entertainment world. He described public service as a responsibility that comes with the burden of addressing the concerns of an entire nation, something that inevitably shapes a person’s outlook and daily life.

“Dala mo ang problema ng bayan,” he said, noting that the pressures of governance are far different from the atmosphere of film productions where the primary goal is to inspire and entertain.

For Padilla, the return of the Bad Boy franchise is more than just another movie project. It serves as a reminder of the career that made him one of Philippine cinema’s most recognizable action stars. At the same time, he hinted that the iconic “Bad Boy” image may soon be passed on to a younger generation of actors.

“Ipapamana ko na po ito sa ‘Bad Boy 4,’ sa mas batang artista,” he revealed, suggesting that the franchise could continue beyond his own portrayal of the character.

The road to completing Bad Boy 3 was far from straightforward. Padilla disclosed that work on the film began more than a decade ago, but various commitments delayed its completion. With his focus shifting to political responsibilities over the years, production moved forward only during breaks from his Senate duties.

Now that the film is finally reaching audiences, Padilla sees it as both a comeback and a fresh beginning. He even hinted that more entertainment projects may be on the horizon, signaling that his return to acting could extend beyond a single film.

For fans who grew up watching Robin Padilla dominate the action genre, Bad Boy 3 represents the return of a familiar screen presence. And for Padilla himself, it appears to be a welcome reunion with the industry he still considers home.