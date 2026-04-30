Aljon Mendoza: Embracing change, learning, and a fresh creative journey

“Yes po, wala na po ako sa Star Magic.

Ang nangyari po ay last year, may offer sa akin ang Viva at humiling po ako sa Star Magic na magpa-release. Pero hindi po ako napagbigyan.

Naiintindihan ko po yon at iginagalang ko ang kontrata na meron ako.

Originally, November this year pa matatapos ang contract ko. Pero nitong March, ni-release po ako.”

Despite the transition, Mendoza speaks with nothing but appreciation for the network and management that launched his career.

“Ganoon pa man po, nagpapasalamat ako sa ABS-CBN and Star Magic dahil sa kanila ako nagsimula at binigyan nila ako ng mga proyekto.

Nakapag-provide din ako sa family ko because of them. Lahat po ng mga natutunan ko sa kanila, bibitbitin ko as I move forward to the next chapter of my life.”

From television dramas like Sandugo, Hoy Love You, and It’s Okay To Not Be Okay, to films such as Un/Happy For You and The Last Resort, Mendoza built a solid foundation—one he now carries into a more self-directed future.

A Scholar’s Journey, Guided by Purpose

Beyond the spotlight, Mendoza has been quietly pursuing another lifelong goal: completing his education. Currently finishing his degree at Philippine Women’s University , he shared the intention behind choosing a different academic path.

“Bachelor of Science in Business Administration major in Marketing Management po ang kinuha kong course. Matagal ko pong pinag-isipan ang kurso ko.

May mga nag-advice noon sa akin na mag-Communication Arts ako. Pero ‘kako, yun na kasi ang ginagawa ko sa trabaho ko dito sa industriya.

Gusto ko naman pumunta sa ibang dako, which is marketing, production, selling. Puwedeng sa products or talents.”

His return to school in 2023 came after a five-year break—an opportunity made possible through the support of veteran host and mentor Boy Abunda .

“March 2023 nang bumalik ako sa pag-aaral. Five yeas din po ako nag-stop.

Thank God, sinamahan ako ni Tito Boy na maitawid, at ngayon matatapos na ako sa kolehiyo sa Philippine Women’s University.

Kagustuhan ko po talagang ituloy at tapusin ang pag-aaral ko. Yan ang lagi kong ikinukuwento at may mga tao sa buhay ko na sinuportahan ako, tulad ng mga magulang ko.

Tinulungan din ako ni Sir Mico del Rosario ng Star Cinema na makabalik sa pag-aaral. Siya ang naglapit sa akin kay Tito Boy.

Ayun, binigyan po ako ni Tito Boy ng scholarship hanggang sa makapagtapos po ako. Sobrang laking tulong po nun sa akin dahil hindi ko na poproblemahin ang tuition fees ko.”

Now on the verge of graduation, Mendoza is also gaining hands-on experience through his internship.

“I’m graduating this July. I’m looking forward to that.

Pero sa ngayon, nag-o-on-the-job training po ako sa Boy Abunda Talent Agency and Services.

Marami akong natututunan dahil nae-expose ako sa product developments and content creation.”

Balancing Two Worlds

Juggling academics and acting has not been easy, and Mendoza is candid about the sacrifices required.

“Pagbabalanse.

Minsan kailangan talaga may i-sacrifice ako. Minsan may inquiry sa akin na work na hindi ko matatanggap dahil final exams ko.

Minsan naman po, may important tasks ako sa school pero hindi ako makaka- comply dahil may lock-in taping/shoot ako.

Ilalaban mo lang talaga, lalo na irregular student po ako. Mabuti na lang, very considerate ang PWU.

Kapag may missing outputs ako or hindi nakapag-take ng exams, puwedeng humabol or makapag-comply sa ibang paraan.

May mga araw na overwhelming dahil minsan, hindi ko na alam ang uunahin ko.

Dumadating sa point na nagka-cramming na ako sa mga deadline sa school pero lagi kong itinatatak sa isip ko na lilipas din lahat at matatapos rin isa-isa.”

For Mendoza, earning a diploma is more than a milestone—it is a form of security and a tribute to his family.

“Naniniwala po ako na bago mo marating ang ambitions at dreams mo, you really need to put a lot of hardwork. And sa hardwork na yon, kasama ang education at diploma.

Aside from that, personally, it is for security talaga. Ang pag-aartista ko po ay walang kasiguraduhan ang bukas.

Sa diploma na makukuha ko, mase-secure ko ang future ko. Meron akong ibang puwedeng puntahan.

Also, it is a gift for myself and for my parents na, finally, ang bunso nila may diploma na.

Na lahat ng mga anak nila, napagtapos nila ng pag-aaral. Gusto kong maramdaman nila ang accomplishment na yon bilang mga magulang.

At ang pag-aaral, hindi natatapos sa loob ng school. Lalo na sa mga nangyayari sa bansa natin at sa buong mundo, you really need to make informed choices.”

Expanding Creative Horizons

As he prepares for life after graduation, Mendoza is also looking to broaden his creative pursuits—particularly in documentary storytelling.

“Gusto ko mag-try sa pagbabalik gumawa ng documentary. Three years ago nakagawa na ako ng documentary. Naka-tatlo na po ako. Isa sa nagawa ko sa amin ’yung baha sa Macabebe, Pampanga… before pa pumutok flood control,” he shared. “Baha pa rin hangang ngayon bahay namin, since early 2025.”

While he remains drawn to socially relevant narratives, he is eager to explore lighter themes moving forward.

“Gusto ko patuloy ’yung docus na ’yun pero gusto ko din try iba. Nagawa ko before kasi mabibigat. I want to explore halinbawa delicacies sa Pampanga, culture.”

He also acknowledged the impact of the scholarship that helped him stay on track.

“Sobra po ’yung tulong niya. Kasi medyo mahal din mag-aral. Kaya noong in-offer sa akin scholarship, grinab ko na lang. Three years ’yun, tri-sem hindi ko alam kung matutustusan ko yun.”

With a diploma within reach, a renewed sense of direction, and a deeper understanding of his craft, Aljon Mendoza stands at a crossroads filled with possibility. Whether on screen, behind the camera, or in the world of business and content creation, one thing is clear—his next chapter is entirely his own to shape.